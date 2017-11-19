Thousands celebrate in Rio de Janeiro's annual gay pride parade

RIO DE JANEIRO — Thousands of revelers danced on Copacabana beach Sunday to celebrate Rio de Janeiro's annual gay pride parade despite deep funding cuts by the city.

Mayor Marcelo Crivella offered no city funding this year, but organizers said they were able to finance festivities with the support of private businesses and organizations.

In 2016, the city funded 50 percent of the parade, which costs around $200,000 to put on.

People attend the Gay Pride Parade at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Mauro Pimentel / AP

Sunday's celebration featured dozens of Brazilian artists performing on trucks traveling down Copacabana beach.

Despite its reputation as a liberal country, Brazil has some of Latin America's highest rates of violence against gay and transgender people.

