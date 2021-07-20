Thousands remember comedian Mat George, 26, beloved online for viral tweets

Mat George, a 26-year-old comedian known for his viral tweets about everything from Snoop Dogg to cake, died Saturday after being struck by a car in Los Angeles.

Michaela Okland, who co-hosts the “She Rates Dogs” podcast with George, shared the news on Twitter the next day.

“I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article,” she tweeted. “Mat was killed in a hit and run last night. I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now.”

Though it didn’t name George, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a pedestrian was killed Saturday after being struck by a white BMW driving east on Beverly Boulevard. The department described the victim as a 26-year-old from Arizona, which matches George. LAPD is now seeking information about the driver.

"The driver of the white BMW continued driving eastbound failing to stop, render aid, and/or identify themselves as required by California law," LAPD said in a statement. "Paramedics of the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and provided medical treatment to the pedestrian. Unfortunately, the pedestrian succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene."

It doesn’t feel like there are any right words to say but I’m going to miss Mat so much. He was an amazing person and an even better friend. He was such a light in so many people’s lives and I’m so thankful for the chance to have known him — tay (@SweetBabyTayz) July 17, 2021

Over the weekend, the news of George's death inspired an outpouring from friends and fans — and even those who had just scrolled past his tweets on their timeline. Comedian Abby Govindan, who was friends with George, shared her adoration for him on social media after the news broke.

“Mat George was the funniest person I know hands down, funnier than most career comedians,” she tweeted. “I told him that every time we talked. His career barely got started and I was so excited to watch him succeed. I’m at a loss for words. Rest In Peace.”

George’s recent viral tweets included one about his mom meeting Snoop Dogg in L.A. The tweet inspired thousands of replies debating whether or not the person in the photo was in fact Snoop Dogg or just a doppelgänger.

Can everyone stop saying it’s not Snoop Dogg. My mom’s gonna be heartbroken the next time she logs onto Twitter — Mat George (@matchu_chutrain) July 11, 2021

Another viral tweet included two photos of George with samurai swords as the “everything is cake” meme made the rounds.

For 5 dollars I will come st*b your boyfriend to make sure he’s not a cake pic.twitter.com/Jd0A7Vif2D — Mat George (@matchu_chutrain) July 11, 2020

Govindan said the outpouring of support proves how many people George touched in his young life and how personable he was.

“If there is anything I’ve learned from Mat today, it’s that there is truly no limit to the number of friends you can have,” she said in a tweet.

He was also known for clapping back at haters in funny ways, which Govindan and others reflected on.

Mat got harassed on here by strangers relentlessly but he had an impeccable talent for taking it in stride and turning it into a joke for his followers to laugh at. Here’s a personal favorite of mine https://t.co/8bTfDSt3Qq — abby govindan (@abbygov) July 17, 2021

Above everything, fans and friends said they remember him as a really funny guy.

mat was one of the most vibrant and likable people i have ever met in my life. this doesn’t feel real. i keep waiting for a “just wanted to see how much attention i could get!” tweet from him. there’s a huge hole in my heart that will always be for him — kelly (@kelllicopter) July 17, 2021

Though he didn’t speak much about his Indian American identity, he did make the occasional quip, including one about his family trying to find a wife for him, though he was openly gay.

Big news you guys!!! My Indian family is showing me pictures of a girl and saying she would be the perfect wife for me!!! — Mat George (@matchu_chutrain) September 7, 2020

He also lamented that many on Twitter didn’t think “Mat George” was an Indian name at all, when it’s actually a common name in Kerala, where he said his family is from.

I’m in so much pain pic.twitter.com/IBHfHHBviT — Mat George (@matchu_chutrain) June 30, 2020

Okland said she and George recorded one last episode of “She Rates Dogs,” which was scheduled to be released on Tuesday. Instead, she will hold onto it for now. It won’t be the same without him, she said.

I really don’t want to do any of it without him man — michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) July 19, 2021

