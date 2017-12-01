Three decades later, men who survived the 'gay plague' speak out

"If you could take a test that would tell if you would be alive in two years, would you take it?"

That was the question Mark S. King said he had to ask himself in the early '80s when friends and loved ones were dying of the "gay plague."

"I decided I wanted to know," King told NBC News, reflecting back on the day he decided to get tested. On March 15, 1985, King received a call from his friend, a nurse, who had discreetly tested him for the virus — he was positive.

Gay men weren’t supposed to get tested at the time, King said, because there wasn’t a single treatment available anyway. In fact, activists were urging people not to take it.

“The only thing that could happen would be getting fired from your job or kicked out by your roommate or disowned by your family,” King explained. “None of the outcomes were good.”

"A waiting game"

America was in the throes of panic on the day King picked up the phone in Los Angeles. On TV, politicians on both sides of the aisle were debating in earnest whether gay people should be quarantined. In the White House, Reagan hadn’t so much as mentioned AIDS. But everywhere and every day, friends, relatives, acquaintances and partners were dying.

“It was like a 'Twilight Zone' episode where everyone in town just starts disappearing,” King said of that time. “It was the bank teller at your bank who wasn’t there one day. It was your favorite bartender. It was the guy who did your hair. They just stopped being there.”

Mark S. King stands in front of the Hollywood sign shortly after moving to California in 1982. Courtesy of Mark S. King

Death was the last thing King thought he would have to confront when he moved to West Hollywood from Houston to pursue an acting career. He was 24 years old and eager to enjoy life. Instead, he found himself at an epicenter of the HIV outbreak that would shape the gay world in the United States for years to come.

“Numb,” King said of what he felt when his friend told him he had tested positive. “I was simply numb. I immediately went into denial. Protective denial. ‘Maybe I’ll be someone who survives,’ I told myself.”

But King had no evidence to suggest he would. Everyone he knew who had been diagnosed had gone to the hospital and died. The bars were emptying out. No one felt like celebrating anymore, he said. Life was, as King described it, “a waiting game.” And so he waited for the day he would get the cough, or see a spot, and the countdown would begin.

“I felt bombs were dropping ”

A year before King's life-changing phone call, in 1984, Nelson Vergel was settling into Houston. An immigrant from Venezuela, Vergel told NBC News he left his home country because he was gay and seeking a more supportive environment. As an aspiring chemical engineer, he also wanted to attend a better school. When he met and fell in love with his boyfriend, Calvin, at a chemical engineering conference in Houston, Vergel decided to live there.

The “gay plague,” as it was referred to at the time, was rocking the nation. But it was thought to be confined to the coasts, to San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. Vergel was 24, a recent immigrant ready to try to make it in the U.S. with a new boyfriend on his arm and a promising career ahead of him. Then Calvin got tested behind his back.

Nelson Vergel (left) with his boyfriend, Calvin (right), who succumbed to AIDS in 1992. Courtesy of Nelson Vergel

“Back then, we weren’t keen to get tested, because there was nothing you could do, and the stress would just kill you faster,” Vergel said. “Calvin got tested without me knowing and told me he was positive. I got tested right away, and I found out.”

Amid the depression that followed his diagnosis, Vergel’s friends began to die. He "recloseted" himself, he said, both at work and in the gay community. At work, he didn’t want anyone to know he was gay. At the gay clubs, he didn’t want anyone to know he was HIV positive.

He intended to come to the U.S. for a new life, but instead, he said it felt like he "came to this country to die."

Vergel decided to keep himself busy by channeling his anxiety into volunteer work. By day, he worked in the oil business. By night, he worked at an HIV clinic administering tests. He would visit hospitals, where he said HIV patients were covered in HAZMAT suits. He was surrounded by death, but the alternative, he said, was worse. He thought he would die of depression if he didn’t do something.

“I’ve never been in a war, and when they were dropping bombs in the city, I always wondered how people could sleep or live through that. But you just do,” he said. “That’s how I felt. I felt bombs were dropping and one might hit me eventually, but I just had to keep on going.”

"Fury, rage and action"

In 1987, a fiery speech was delivered at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community Services Center in Manhattan. Gay playwright and activist Larry Kramer, who would go on to found the Gay Men’s Health Crisis (GMHC), had been slated to be a substitute speaker for writer and activist Susan Sontag. What he said on that day ignited a movement.

Kramer asked two-thirds of the room to stand up and told them they would be dead in five years.

“If my speech tonight doesn’t scare the shit out of you, we’re in real trouble,” he said. “If what you’re hearing doesn’t rouse you to anger, fury, rage and action, gay men will have no future here on earth. How long does it take before you get angry and fight back?”

It was a call to arms, and Eric Sawyer, a young gay man from upstate New York, answered it.