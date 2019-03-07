March 7, 2019, 9:06 PM UTC By Variety

Marvel’s production chief Victoria Alonso says it’s time a gay superhero appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise.

“The world is ready, the world is ready,” Alonso told Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of “Captain Marvel.”

The subject of LGBTQ representation in the MCU has been a hot topic on Twitter this week after "The Hashtag Show" reported that Marvel was looking to make the lead superhero in the upcoming “Eternals” film gay and that the casting search has already begun.

Alonso stopped short of confirming the rumor, but said, “We are going to cast the best ‘Eternals’ cast that we can and when we’re ready to announce it we promise you we will.”

She emphasized how committed Marvel is to diversity.

“Why wouldn’t we be? Why wouldn’t we be?” Alonso said. “I’m so passionate about this I’ve got to tell you. Our entire success is based on people that are incredibly different. Why wouldn’t we? Why would we only want to be recognized by only one type of person? Our audience is global, is diverse, is inclusive. If we don’t do it that way for them, we will fail. If we don’t put pedal to the metal on the diversity and the inclusivity, we will not have continued success. Our determination is to have that for all of the people out there watching our movies.”

If the “Eternals” report proves true, the movie would be the first Marvel movie to have a gay lead. “Deadpool 2,” which takes place outside the MCU, did feature Negasonic Teenage Warhead, who is not only lesbian, but was portrayed by openly gay actress Brianna Hildebrand.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in 2015 that he predicted that LGBTQ characters would appear in an Avengers movie within the next decade.

