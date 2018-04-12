Toronto's alleged 'Gay Village' serial killer facing 7th murder charge

Alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur, who is said to have targeted the local gay community, is now facing a seventh murder charge. Prosecutors said in the courthouse Wednesday that the 66-year-old landscaper has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Abdulbasir Faizi, a missing man whose relatives thought he had abandoned his wife and children.

McArthur, who was arrested on January 18 and charged with six counts of first-degree murder, appeared by video during Wednesday's session. He spoke only to say his name and acknowledge that he understood the charges against him.

Bruce McArthur appears in a photo posted to his Facbeook account. Facebook via Reuters

Detective Sgt. Hank Idsinga announced at a press conference later that the remains of three men, Selim Esen, Dean Lisowick and Faizi, have now been identified. McArthur had already been charged with the murders of Esen and Lisowick.

Police have been trying to identify the remains of at least seven men found at a property McArthur used as storage for his landscaping business. They say he targeted men he met through gay dating apps and bars in Toronto's "Gay Village" area, as well as male prostitutes.

Investigators have identified six sets of remains so far — 49-year-old Andrew Kinsman, 50-year-old Soroush Mahmudi, 40-year-old Skandaraj Navaratnam and now 44-year-old Esen, 42-year-old Faizi and 42-year-old Lisowick.

Bruce McArthur has been charged with murder in the deaths of five men. Clockwise from left, Majeed Kayhan, 58; Dean Lisowick, 47; Soroush Marmudi, 50; Selim Esen, 44 and Andrew Kinsman, 49. Toronto Police

At Wednesday afternoon's press conference, Idsinga said the remains of "at least seven individuals" have already been located within planters on McArthur's storage property, and he stressed there may be more victims among the remains already in possession of the Toronto Police Service.

Idsinga said three different mechanisms have been used to identify the victims through their remains: dental records, finger prints and DNA. The dismembered remains were said to have been recovered in various stages of decomposition, and Idsinga explained forensic doctors in Ontario have been "doing difficult and time-consuming work" to reconstruct the remains and identify the victims.

McArthur is currently thought to have become active in 2010, but police announced Wednesday they are investigating 15 cold-case homicides from 1975 to 1997 that have been linked to Toronto's Gay Village or, as Idsinga described, "the gay lifestyle." The number of cold cases under investigation could increase, Idsinga said.

"We really don't know how deep this is going to go," he said of the cold-case investigation. "I don't want to hazard putting a final number on it. We may discover that 2010 was the first murder. We don't know yet."

Idsinga said 75 properties linked to the McArthur are under investigation. They plan to search them once the weather warms in early May.