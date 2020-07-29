Trace Lysette to produce new docuseries 'Trans in Trumpland'

LOS ANGELES - Trace Lysette is going behind the camera.

The trans actress, best known for her work on "Transparent" and in "Hustlers," has signed on as executive producer of the upcoming documentary series "Trans in Trumpland."

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

The four-part series, created by New York City-based TransWave Films and directed by trans filmmaker Tony Zosherafatain and produced by Jamie DiNicola, follows four people as they engage in the fight for transgender equality in the United States during the Trump presidency.

"I'm excited to join this brilliant trans-led team and to showcase the resistance and resiliency of our trans siblings during this trying time," Lysette said in a statement on Tuesday. "I hope this series can make a difference and that we can look back on this period in the future and be proud of the fact that we always find a way, we always push through against all odds."

Lysette will executive produce alongside Miss Major Griffin-Gracy.

"Trans in Trumpland" is the latest in a wave of documentaries and docuseries being released about the LGTBQ community. "Disclosure," the Sam Feder-directed doc about the history of trans representation in film and television produced by Laverne Cox, earned widespread praise when it premiered on Netflix in June. Also receiving critical acclaim earlier this year was Apple TV Plus's five-part "Visible: Out on Television" produced by Wilson Cruz and Wanda Sykes.

HBO recently released "Welcome to Chechnya," director David France's look at the persecution of LGBTQ Chechens. Co-directors Michael Seligman and Jennifer Tiexiera's "P.S. Burn this Letter Please" about a group of drag queens in New York City in the 1950s and 1960s was set to have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival before the fest was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram