Trans author Torrey Peters is breaking down barriers. Not everyone's pleased.

The novelist Torrey Peters has been lauded for her deft hand at writing about the inner lives of trans women, and that work was recognized in March when she was longlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction. The prestigious U.K. award is given yearly to celebrate and honor women fiction writers.

Peters was nominated for her book “Detransition, Baby,” a novel with themes of motherhood, womanhood and family. The story weaves around its three main characters, exploring gender, sex and various complications brought on by an unexpected pregnancy. The book is among the first written by a trans woman to be released by a big-five publisher.

When Peters was announced as one of the prize’s nominees, congratulations ensued. In addition, a small but vocal group of critics published a transphobic open letter denouncing her nomination.

“What ended up happening is that there was a huge outpouring of love and support and defense on my behalf from the place that is purported to be the home of transphobia,” Peters told NBC News. “And I think that's wildly heartening. I see myself as a winner, not maybe in the ways that the prize tends to bestow winners, but it’s been much more than anything I could've ever hoped for.”

