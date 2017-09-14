Transgender model and DJ Munroe Bergdorf, who was let go from L'Oreal last month after her "all white people" racism post on Facebook spread on social media, is the face of a new beauty campaign.

British cosmetic company Illamasqua announced on Wednesday that Bergdorf will be fronting their new gender fluidity campaign.

Munroe Bergdorf and Rain Dove for Illamasqua. Photo courtesy of Illamasqua

"Munroe embodies diversity and individuality," Illamasqua said in a statement provided to NBC News. "She is not scared to be truly herself. But Munroe doesn’t just stop there. She speaks out about the issues that affect not just her but the rest of our generation, seeking to improve the society we live in. That is what makes her a true Illamasqua Ambassador.”

Bergdorf announced the campaign on Instagram with the caption, "If you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything."

Shortly after Bergdorf was booted from L'Oreal, Illamasqua tweeted a statement expressing their anger with the French cosmetics company, saying, "We must all be free to talk about social issues in a constructive way."

Munroe Bergdorf attends Absolut's #KissWithPride event at the Houses of Parliament in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Sexual Offences Act Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

Illamasqua's gender fluidity campaign also features Rain Dove, an androgynous gender-fluid model who has posed for ELLE and Calvin Klein.

"As you may know, Illamasqua have worked with Munroe previously," account director Holly Harper said in an email, "and are very excited to continue."

