Transgender people can enlist in military on January 1, judge says

A federal judge on Monday ruled that the government must allow transgender people to enlist in the military beginning on January 1, 2018.

The order came after the government asked Washington D.C. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly if it could push back the January 1 enlistment date, which was established under President Obama.

Last month, Kotar-Kelly issued a preliminary injunction that blocked the Trump Administration's plans to exclude transgender people from the military. She said the government had offered no solid evidence that showed why the ban was necessary.

“This is an important clarification because it means the military can’t do an end run around the judge’s decision,” d Jennifer Levi, of the GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, or GLAD, said about Monday's order.

Related: Trump claims transgender service members cost too much, but is that true?

GLAD and The National Center for Lesbian Rights represent the five longtime transgender military service members who sued the government in August, claiming that Trump’s efforts to ban transgender people from military service was unconstitutional and denied them equal rights and due process.