Transgender people cleared to join military, for now

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has made clear its proposed ban on transgender military recruits is on hold, meaning their enlistment can start Monday.

But the future for transgender people in the armed forces remains murky. The Justice Department isn't dropping its court fight to institute the ban on transgender enlistment but said Friday it would wait for a Pentagon study on the issue in coming weeks before deciding what to do next.

President Donald Trump said in July that the government would not allow transgender people to serve in the military, reversing Obama-era policy. So far he's been unable to achieve that prohibition.