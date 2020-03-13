Transgender woman sexually assaulted at ICE site, advocates say

Gabriela Hernandez, executive director of the nonprofit New Mexico Dream Team, holds up an image in Albuquerque, N.M, of Roxsana Hernandez , a Honduran transgender woman who died while in U.S. custody. A transgender woman who has been detained with men in immigration custody for nine months says she's been sexually harassed and assaulted. Advocates say Alejandra Alor Reyes, an asylum-seeker from Mexico, is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and should be released on humanitarian grounds while she awaits an appeal to her asylum denial. They say transgender immigrants face unsafe conditions in detention and that none are being held with members of the gender they identify with.

Mary Hudetz / AP