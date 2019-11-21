Trump adviser says gays an 'abomination,' men prefer 'handmaidens'

A right-wing pundit who was recently appointed as an advisory board member to the “Black Voices for Trump” coalition has a track record of making homophobic and sexist comments, including those in which he called being gay an “abomination” and stated that women were “not equal to men” and should be “submissive."
Clarence Mason Weaver, a regular Fox News contributor and author of “Poverty! It Didn’t Fit My Lifestyle,” has made public anti-LGBTQ comments as recently as this year, as first reported by Media Matters, a nonprofit watchdog that monitors conservative media. In January, for example, Weaver shared on Twitter a Reuters story with the headline “Indian army chief draws flak over ‘no gay sex’ remarks.” In his tweet, Weaver wrote, “WHAT IS WRONG WITH BEING HOMOPHOBIC.”
Weaver’s record of similarly offensive comments, most of which can be found on his YouTube channel, date back years. In a February 2018 video, Weaver said that he home-schooled his kids because he wanted to “get them out” of an environment where “we got to worry about homosexual training.”
Then in a November 2018 video, Weaver balked at an advertisement that featured a woman mentioning she had a wife: “There was no reason for BestBuy to have that ad with a homosexual agenda … The ad was placed that way to make me think it was normal to be homosexual.” He added that one of his granddaughters, with whom he was watching the ad, asked him if homosexuality was wrong. “Homosexuality is an abomination. Not just a sin, an abomination,” he recalled replying.
In that same video, he also said that he refuses to appear on a program with “a homosexual host,” because he cannot “pretend that’s normal.”
Last year, Weaver intentionally misgendered Angela Ponce, who made history as the first transgender woman to compete in the Miss Universe competition. “This is not gender equality, it is gender delusion. You are a man,” Weaver tweeted. “You don’t have a womb, you are a guy. It is not gender equality because you don’t equal a women. #StopPlaying.”
Weaver has also made misogynistic statements, stating that there is a “current attack on masculinity” driven by “feminists and their weak beta male enablers,” and on numerous occasions has disputed the credibility of the #MeToo movement.
He also defended President Donald Trump after the release of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump can be heard saying back in 2005 that he could “grab” women “by the pussy.”
“Every man talks like that, every man thinks like that, and stop quivering behind the skirts of the feminists,” Weaver, who did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment and has recently set his Twitter to private, said in a video.
In an August 2019 video titled "Men and women are not equal," he claimed men are not looking for "queens" but rather "handmaidens."
Weaver is far from the first Trump adviser or appointee with a track record of anti-LGBTQ remarks or policy positions. Vice President Mike Pence has long been criticized for his support of legislation opposing same-sex marriage. Just last month, Trump’s nominee for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Lawrence VanDyke, broke down when pressed on his LGBTQ record, which included working for the Alliance Defending Freedom, an organization that has proposed laws to require sterilization of transgender people and criminalize same-sex relationships.
Trump’s campaign launched its “Black Voices for Trump” coalition Nov. 8 with a rally in Atlanta. That same day, the campaign announced the members of its advisory board, which includes a slew of right-wing media personalities, such as Fox News contributors Deneen Borelli and Alveda King, Fox Nation hosts Diamond and Silk and radio host and former presidential hopeful Herman Cain.
African American and LGBTQ voters have been a reliable part of the Democratic voting base. In 2018, 90 percent of black voters and 82 percent of LGBTQ voters reported backing a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives. And in 2016, 89 percent of black voters and 78 percent of LGBTQ voters reported voting for Hillary Clinton.