The General Services Administration has removed specific mention of “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” from its Equal Employment Opportunity statement.

In a 2015 version of the agency's statement, “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” were specifically included in a list of categories under which discrimination was prohibited in the federal workplace. The 2015 statement also included a footnote explaining their inclusion.

“Allegations of discrimination based on either gender identity or sexual orientation will be considered under the EEO complaints process,” the footnote stated, referring to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

A 'Mean-Spirited' Omission

In the updated version of the agency's EEO statement, however, there is no specific mention of either sexual orientation or gender identity.

The omission "is mean-spirited, deceptive and irresponsible,” David Stacy, the government affairs director of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation's largest LGBTQ advocacy group, said in a statement to NBC News.

“Cutting specific mention of sexual orientation and gender identity protections is a slap in the face to LGBTQ federal employees who proudly serve, and sadly signals that this administration does not value them," Stacy said. "The GSA should immediately restore the previous, accurate EEO policy.”

A GSA spokesperson, however, told the LGBTQ news site Washington Blade that the 2015 memo explicitly barring discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity still “is in full effect.”

The GSA, which provides centralized procurement and building leases for the federal government, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

The GSA is not the first Trump administration agency to remove mention of sexual orientation and gender identity from its nondiscrimination policy. The Commerce Department did so this year but then reissued the policy to include them after the omission drew media attention. A spokesperson for the department attributed the omission to an oversight.

The Meaning of 'Sex' Discrimination

Government agencies are currently split on the interpretation of the sex discrimination provision in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which "prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin."

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which enforces federal anti-discrimination law, has taken the position that Title VII covers sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Justice Department, however, does not share this view. Under the leadership of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the department has recently submitted court briefs opposing the extension of Title VII discrimination protections on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

If President Donald Trump’s two nominees for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission are confirmed by the Senate, they could tip the balance of the commission decidedly to the right. If that happens, experts say the agency may step back from LGBTQ-employment-rights advocacy and fall in line with the Justice Department’s position on Title VII.

