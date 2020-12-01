Elliot Page, star of 'Juno' and 'The Umbrella Academy,' comes out as transgender

Elliot Page, who currently stars on Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," came out as transgender and non-binary on Tuesday.

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey," Page, who was previously known as Ellen Page, wrote.

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community."

Page went on to write that although he feels "profoundly happy" about sharing his story, he's also scared "of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of the violence."

"To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences," he wrote in the letter.

"In 2020, alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women."

The LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign reported in October that it recorded more violent deaths of transgender or gender non-conforming people in 2020 than in any other year since it began tracking such crimes in 2013.

Page ended the letter by condemning politicians who attack the transgender community.

"Enough is enough. You aren't being 'cancelled,' you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won't be silent in the face of your attacks," he wrote.

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," Page continued. "To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, also known as GLAAD, praised Page's coming out as "an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people."

Netflix tweeted: "So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3!"

Page, 33, is known for starring in "Juno" and as the superhero Kitty Pryde in "X-Men: The Last Stand" and "X-Men: Days of Future Past."