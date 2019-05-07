Picketers with posters of Poland's most-revered icon of Mother of God of Czestochowa with the LGBTQ rainbow colors added to its halos, protest the detention for a few hours of Elzbieta Podlesna, on suspicion she put up such posters near a church in the city of Plock, in Krakow, Poland, on May 6, 2019.

Beata Zawrzel / AP