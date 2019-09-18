Female couples make up more than half of all same-sex households in the United States, but male couples dominate in cities with large gay populations.
The U.S. Census Bureau reported Wednesday that the U.S. had almost 1 million same-sex households in 2017 (about 0.8 percent of all U.S. households), with female couples making up almost 52 percent of those households. The findings emerged in the bureau's American Community Survey.
Male couples dominated in cities with the largest gay populations, but the rate varied depending on the city. In San Francisco and Washington, D.C., more than three-quarters of same-sex couples were male; in Phoenix, more than half were male.
Almost 60 percent of couples in same-sex households are married, up from 26.6 percent in 2008.
Compared with opposite-sex couples, the report found same-sex couples are "more likely to have higher incomes, have both people employed, and be more educated. They were also more likely to be interracial, but they're less likely to have children living with them."
Same-sex households make up only a portion of the LGBTQ community.