International advocacy organization Global Citizen today announced that Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, H.E.R., and Carole King will headline the 2019 Global Citizen Festival, the free-ticketed event on the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City on Saturday, September 28, 2019, presented by Citi and Cisco.
For the sixth consecutive year, MSNBC & Comcast NBCUniversal will air a live simulcast of the Festival on MSNBC and for the eighth consecutive year, iHeartMedia will broadcast the Festival live across its radio stations nationwide and stream the event digitally on iHeartRadio.
Special guest performances will be given by French Montana, Ben Platt, and Jon Batiste & Stay Human. Deborra-lee Furness and Hugh Jackman will return as hosts. The Festival will be co-hosted by Matt Bomer, Rachel Brosnahan, Elvis Duran, Taraji P. Henson, Rami Malek, Bill Nye, Joy-Ann Reid and Forest Whitaker.
2019 is a critical year for the movement to end extreme poverty - with 2020 marking the ten year countdown to achieve the UN Global Goals for Sustainable Development; the blueprint to achieve an equitable future for all.
