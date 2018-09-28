How to watch the 2018 Global Citizen Festival

Get the MSNBC Daily newsletter.

This year's Global Citizen festival will take place on NYC's Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 29. The Weeknd and Janet Jackson will be headlining, along with Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, and Janelle Monáe. A special guest performance will be given by John Legend.

Here is your complete guide for how you can watch and listen to the whole concert, beginning with an MSNBC pre-show at 3 p.m. ET.

Watch Live

Switch on your TV to MSNBC or head to nbcnews.com/globalcitizen on Sept. 29, starting at 3 p.m. ET. MSNBC will be hosting a pre-show with exclusive interviews and more.

For More

Go behind the scenes with Simone Boyce on @NBCNews and @MSNBC Instagram and Snapchat, and follow @NBCNews and @MSNBC on Twitter and Facebook to see key moments and performances.

You can listen to the Global Citizen Festival on your local iHeartRadio station and stream directly on the iHeart Radio app, starting at 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 29.