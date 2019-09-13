Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, H.E.R ., and Carole King will headline the 2019 Global Citizen Festival, the free-ticketed event on theGreat Lawn in Central Park in New York City on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Here is your complete guide for how you can watch and listen to the whole concert on MSNBC at 5 p.m. ET.
Watch Live
Switch on your TV to MSNBC or head to msnbc.com/globalcitizen on Sept. 28, starting at 5 p.m. ET.
For More
Go behind the scenes with @MSNBC Instagram and Facebook, and follow @NBCNews and @MSNBC on Twitter and Facebook to see key moments and performances.
You can listen to the Global Citizen Festival on your local iHeartRadio station and stream directly on the iHeart Radio app.