How to watch the Global Citizen Festival on MSNBC

On Saturday, September 23 beginning at 3PM ET, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and Joy Reid will host MSNBC’s exclusive broadcast of the Global Citizen Festival. This will be MSNBC and Comcast-NBCUniversal’s fourth consecutive live simulcast of the Festival as premier media partner. MSNBC correspondents Jacob Soboroff and Savannah Sellers will serve as on-the-ground co-hosts for the live coverage.

There are multiple ways to watch, no matter where you find yourself, beginning at 3PM ET on Saturday:

For cable subscribers - check your cable listings for MSNBC or use your credentials in the MSNBC App on your mobile devices

For all - open the NBC News App on your connected devices (i.e. Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple Tv, etc.) or visit msnbc.com/globalcitizen to stream the festival live from

The star-studded event will be headlined by Stevie Wonder, Green Day, The Killers, and The Lumineers, featuring The Chainsmokers. Special guest performances will be given by Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Andra Day, and Alessia Cara. This year’s Festival will be hosted by Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Priyanka Chopra, Demi Lovato, Connie Britton, Dianna Agron, Aaron Paul, Serge Ibaka, Mark Cuban, Lupita Nyong’o, Bridget Moynahan, and more.

During the festival, 60,000 Global Citizens will convene in Central Park to hold world leaders accountable for their commitments to help end extreme poverty by 2030. This year, fans and activists earned free tickets to the Festival by participating in three Action Journeys: For Freedom, For Justice, For All. Global Citizens have taken more than a million actions on behalf of the world’s poor.