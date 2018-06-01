How to get tickets to Global Citizen Festival 2018 in NYC

Get the MSNBC Daily newsletter.

Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe — you can see these artists and more in NYC’s iconic Central Park, and tickets are totally free.

That’s because Global Citizen believes in the power of advocacy. We don’t ask people for money — instead we ask people to use their voice to demand world leaders and corporations help us end extreme poverty. We ask them to make sure girls have an equal chance at education as boys; to ensure no child is left to die of a preventable disease; to help us reduce single-use plastics so our oceans stay healthy; and much more.

Learn More: Global Citizen Festival 2018 in NYC

But in order to get leaders to do these things, we need your help — we need you to take action.

Here’s how you take action to get free tickets to this year’s Global Citizen Festival in NYC’s Central Park on Sept. 29:

Download the Global Citizen app and either sign up or sign in if you're already registered. Open the app on or after Aug. 7, and start taking actions to earn Festival Points. These actions will be things like sending tweets and emails or making phone calls to leaders, asking them to make commitments on our issues. Please note, this year call actions must be made during business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. You’ll be able to choose which actions you take as long as you earn enough points. You’ll be told on Aug. 7 how many points you need to enter for a ticket. Once you have earned enough points by taking action, you’ll be eligible to enter into a draw for a free pair (2) of tickets to the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park. You’ll be notified by email letting you know if you've either won tickets or if you need to try again in the next action journey. If you don’t win, don’t fret; there will be a total of four chances to win tickets throughout the campaign. Watch your inbox for details on when new action-taking opportunities are starting. If you do win, congratulations! You can start planning who you’ll bring with you to Central Park! And if you like, you can still keep taking action and earn more tickets for more of your friends to come along.

Download the App Now to Start Taking Action

The Issues — What Are We Taking Action On?

Global Citizens are calling on world leaders to make commitments to empower people in extreme poverty. This includes:

Ensure people don’t suffer needlessly from preventable diseases.

Give every child access to a quality education.

Get US states to banish child marriage with new laws.

Make sure all people have access to enough nutritious food and clean drinking water.

Reduce the amount of single-use plastics that are used.

Eliminate bail bond programs that unfairly target the poor.

Can I buy a ticket?

Yes, tickets are for sale through our partner Ticketmaster .

Are artists performing for free?

Yes, all our artists donate their time and talent to Global Citizen for free. We're able to throw this festival thanks to the generous donations from our partners, who pay for the related costs. This means we can give tickets away to Global Citizens for free.

What kind of impact do these actions have?

Global Citizens have generated commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $37.9 billion that are set to affect the lives of more than 2.25 billion people. This year alone Global Citizens have secured 29 commitments totaling over $2.9 billion that are set to affect the lives of more than 501 million people by 2030.

Still have questions? Head over to our FAQ to find out more .

2018 Global Citizen Festival in New York will be presented for the very first time by Citi. MSNBC and Comcast NBCUniversal will air a live simulcast of the Festival on MSNBC and MSNBC.com. The Festival will also be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitter, presented by Johnson & Johnson.

Proud partners of the 2018 Global Citizen Festival include Global Citizen’s global health partner and major partner Johnson & Johnson, and major partners P&G, CHIME FOR CHANGE Founded by Gucci, Verizon, House of Mandela, IHeartMedia and NYC Parks. Supporting partners include Great Big Story and One Championship.