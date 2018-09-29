Sign up for the MSNBC Daily newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Let our news meet your inbox
The Lineup
Global Citizen
Here's who is playing Global Citizen Festival 2018 in NYC
The seventh-annual event will inspire real action.
Global Citizen
How to get tickets to the concert
Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe — you can see these artists and more in NYC’s iconic Central Park, and tickets are totally free.
News
The festival returns on September 29, 2018
The festival serves as a platform from which millions of people demand that the world’s leaders fulfill their obligation to achieve the UN Global Goals for Sustainable Development and end extreme poverty by 2030.