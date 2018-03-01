Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Half of Americans over the age of 65 who are in a relationship are sexually active, according to a new poll. But not many of either half — the older Americans who are having sex and the ones who aren’t — are talking about it with their partners or their doctors.

That's a problem because many older adults take over-the-counter supplements that might interact with their prescription medications. Nearly 20 percent of men and 3 percent of women between ages 65 and 80 years old reported taking medications or supplements to improve sexual function in the past two years. Some of these supplements may be prescription medications, but others may be not be FDA approved.

“Non-prescription supplements can interact with other medications so providers should know about that,” said Erica Solway, co-associate director of the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging. "Sexually transmitted infections are also on the rise in older adults so routine questioning about sexual health is more important than ever."

The poll, conducted by the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, and sponsored by AARP and Michigan Medicine, explored how older adults, ages 65 to 80, might seek help or advice for sexual problems, and if they've talked with their doctors about their sexual health. One-thousand adults responded to the poll — the group was chosen to reflect the diverse populations that are surveyed by the U.S. Census Bureau.