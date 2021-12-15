Covid hospitalization hot spots across the U.S., in five charts

Covid-19 hospitalizations are once again ticking upward after a lull in October and early November, with tens of thousands more Americans filling hospital beds across the country in the past four weeks.
The increase is particularly noticeable in the Rust Belt and the Southwest. As of Wednesday, Michigan's population-adjusted rate is highest in the nation, followed by Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
States along the East Coast, from Massachusetts to North Carolina, are seeing the greatest percentage increase in hospitalizations in the past two weeks. More than 600 people are hospitalized with Covid in Connecticut as of Wednesday; that's up from 374 people two weeks ago, an 82 percent increase and highest in the nation.
Track the hardest-hit states with this NBC News analysis of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Covid hospitalizations data. This article will be updated daily.
Since April 2020, there have been at least 16,800 people hospitalized for Covid in the U.S. over a seven-day period and as many as 137,500, at the peak of last winter’s surge. The country averages about 60,000 hospitalizations for Covid a day.
Covid is just one reason why many hospitals are struggling. Hospitals are also feeling the weight of high patient loads, while the number of nurses nationwide dwindles.
Half of the hospitals in Vermont and Rhode Island are reporting critical staffing shortages, the highest rates among states as of Wednesday. The share of hospital beds in use, a measure of hospital capacity, is close to 90 percent in Rhode Island, the highest rate in the nation.
Track the burdens of hospitals in your state with the maps below.