Covid hospitalization hot spots across the U.S., in five charts

Covid-19 hospitalizations are once again ticking upward after a lull in October and early November, with tens of thousands more Americans filling hospital beds across the country in the past four weeks.

The increase is particularly noticeable in the Rust Belt and the Southwest. As of Wednesday, Michigan's population-adjusted rate is highest in the nation, followed by Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

States along the East Coast, from Massachusetts to North Carolina, are seeing the greatest percentage increase in hospitalizations in the past two weeks. More than 600 people are hospitalized with Covid in Connecticut as of Wednesday; that's up from 374 people two weeks ago, an 82 percent increase and highest in the nation.

Track the hardest-hit states with this NBC News analysis of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Covid hospitalizations data. This article will be updated daily.