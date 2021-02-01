IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Covid-19 latest

Latest news on the coronavirus, which has killed millions during a global pandemic.

Roger Kisby / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

Vaccination efforts

Here are the states with the best — and worst — vaccination track records

Gerry Broome / AP file

Coronavirus

Have a case of Covid variant? No one is going to tell you

Kamil Krzaczynsky / Reuters

Science News

Moderna set to test new booster shot that targets South African variant

Coronavirus

J&J vaccine deemed safe and effective in documents released by FDA

Coronavirus

Ghana becomes the world's first nation to receive COVAX vaccines

America's vaccine rollout

Top reads: Inside the vaccine effort

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images file

Why Biden can't make states vaccinate teachers — or anyone else

Richard Chance / for NBC News

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith's presence in the White House means a new era for health equity

Cornelia Li / for NBC News

Priority in Detroit's Covid queue: People with ADHD. Here's why that's rare — and applauded.

Cathryn Virginia / for NBC News

Small pharmacies close the gap in vaccine distribution. But it comes at a high cost.

Chelsea Stahl / NBC News; Getty Images

They've been vaccinated. Instead of relief, they wonder: Why them?

Brian Scagnelli / for NBC News

Gaps, contradictions and delays: A powerful tool in the pandemic is going wasted

Jake May / MLive.com

'Trauma after trauma': Scars from Flint's water crisis shake city's faith in Covid vaccine

Chloe Cushman / for NBC News

'A boiling point': America's children are suffering. Here's what they've lost during Covid.

Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images file

Inside the fight to include HIV-positive people in Covid vaccine trials

Charlie Riedel / AP file

They're not just treating Covid. Rural doctors are fighting vaccine distrust.

Craig F. Walker / Boston Globe via Getty Images file; NBC News

Vaccines are coming soon to hard-hit nursing homes. But plenty of challenges remain.

Johnson & Johnson / via AP

In rush to roll out vaccine, health officials must contend with legacy of systemic racism

Diego Vara / Reuters file

'Like a tumor growth': Anti-vaccination groups grow louder amid Covid vaccine news

Hopi Tribe

'Life and death decisions': Native American leaders prepare for hurdles in vaccine distribution

Latest news

Obituaries

Read more

Podcast: Into America

See more

Original Video

THINK on coronavirusread more

NBC News; Courtesy of Tonya Russell

I got my Covid vaccination. Here's why I'm not taking my mask off anytime soon.

Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

How my father's invented word has given me meaning after his death

Chelsea Stahl / NBC News; Getty Images

I'm an oncologist. My worst fears about Covid and cancer are coming true.

By the numbersSEE ALL

Map: confirmed cases in each state

Variants are spreading across the U.S. Here's where they are, state by state.

How far are you from a Covid vaccine? Use our map

Here's a state-by-state breakdown of coronavirus travel restrictions

Breaking down which states require — or don't require — face masks in public

Americans are anxious: See how mental health symptoms vary in all 50 states

How coronavirus deaths compare to confirmed cases across the U.S.

How to help

Life at home

Coronavirus Q&As

Covid Chronicles: A virus-inspired illustrated featureFull series

Dalibor Talajic

Covid Chronicles, Vol. 1: A nurse's anguish in the ICU

Dalibor Talajic

Covid Chronicles, Vol. 2: 'I think this virus is trying to kill me'

Dalibor Talajic

Covid Chronicles, Vol. 3: Opera singer's voice carries during quarantine

HOW AMERICA GAVE UP — AND HOW WE FIGHT BACK

Mike McQuade for NBC News / Getty Images

11 crucial questions

Are you near a vaccine desert? 11 crucial questions answered

Mike McQuade for NBC News / Getty Images

Hard conversations

Know anti-maskers or anti-vaxxers? Here's how to approach them

Mike McQuade for NBC News / Getty Images

better days ahead

How the U.S. will turn the tide of the pandemic in 2021

10:02

Feature Video

Hidden in a pandemic: Elderly in nursing homes are dying from isolation

Hector Retamal / AFP - Getty Images

Gallery

From Wuhan to Coventry: Tracking the coronavirus in pictures

Chelsea Stahl / NBC News

Opinion

Getting Covid shattered my illusion of safety — and changed the way I look at the world

More stories