By Anna Brand

As U.S. fertility rates continue to fall and fewer Americans are having babies, more women are considering freezing their eggs. But the process is expensive and isn’t without risk. NBC News is exploring the growing industry in an upcoming special and we want to hear from women making these life-changing choices.

Tell us: Would you consider freezing your eggs or are you already in the process? What led you to your decision? Tell us in the form below and your story may be featured on NBC News.