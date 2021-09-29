Early this month, Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta delayed elective surgeries and procedures. The reason: There were so many Covid-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit that there was just no room for anyone who isn't seriously ill.

“We have had to postpone some nonessential surgical procedures because we did not have an inpatient bed for them after they had their surgery,” said Dr. Robert Jansen, the Grady Health System chief medical officer.

While the state of Georgia — and the United States as a whole — have been dealing with another surge of Covid cases since August, data from the Department of Health and Human Services shows that Grady’s ICU has been full for much longer. Every week, for the past 12 months, it has been 100 percent full. Before the pandemic, Jansen estimated it was full 70 percent of the time.

“ICU capacity is always a challenge,” Jansen said. “What we are now facing is that with a significant number of Covid patients requiring critical care, we are running above capacity. That is not something that is unusual for us on occasion, but right now it's constant.”

Grady's ICU is one of many across the country that have been consistently packed. While Covid cases and deaths have ebbed and flowed nationally, an NBC News analysis of Health and Human Services data shows that 20 hospitals nationwide had full ICUs for more than 52 weeks since the onset of the pandemic. And health experts say these repeated Covid surges create monumental challenges to patients and health care providers.

A 2014 study on intensive care occupancy and ventilator use found that between 2005 and 2007, ICU occupancy rates ranged between 57 percent and 81 percent, much lower than Grady’s current 100 percent.

Health experts say that an ICU packed with Covid patients needing extended care means that there isn’t room for patients who need treatment for sudden, serious emergencies.

Cindy Zolnierek, CEO of the Texas Nurses Association, said that if someone gets into a car accident or is having a heart attack, hospital beds may not be available for them.

“They're not available for all these other situations where someone has a medical crisis and needs an ICU,” she said. “If it's a Covid patient, then that bed is not available to these other folks.”

Such a scene played out earlier this month in Alabama, where a patient with a heart condition died after his local hospital was unable to find an ICU bed for him, even after contacting 43 nearby hospitals.

The Health and Human Services data suggests that hospitals in the South and the Southwest have experienced this extended surge more than anywhere else in the country. Of the 100 intensive care units that have spent the most weeks at or over patient capacity between July 2020 and Sept. 23, Texas is home to 17, the highest in the nation. California has 13 of the 100 most burdened hospitals, and Florida has 10. Alabama has seven, Kentucky and Georgia have six. No other state has more than five hospitals.