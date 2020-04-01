Live coronavirus updates: Americans warned as many as 240,000 could die

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: People line up at a COVID-19 coronavirus testing station at Bondi Beach in Sydney
People line up at a COVID-19 testing station at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Monday.Peter Parks / AFP - Getty Images

By NBC News

As many as 240,000 people in the U.S. could die from COVID-19 — and that's with strict social distancing measures in place, one of the government’s top doctors warned Tuesday.

Without intervention, between 1.5 and 2.2 million could die, warned Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

The disease has already killed more than 3,860 and infected nearly 187,000 in the United States, according to NBC News’ tally.

In politics, former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden suggested Tuesday that there may not be a physical Democratic National Convention this year because of the pandemic.

