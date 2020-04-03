Coronavirus live updates: White House expected to recommend masks in virus hot spots

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: Protective masks bearing the names of medical staffers and nurses are pictured pinned to a wall
Protective masks bearing the names of medical workers are pinned to a wall at a field hospital for coronavirus patients in Lombardy on Thursday.Miguel Medina / AFP - Getty Images

By NBC News

In the coming days, the White House is expected to urge Americans who live in areas of high coronavirus transmission to wear cloth face coverings to help reduce the spread of infection, NBC News reported Thursday night.

As the disease sweeps New York City, first responders are reeling from 'unprecedented' call volumes and working multiple double shifts.

Meanwhile, the U.S. recorded more than 1,000 deaths between Thursday and Friday, according to NBC News' tally. Globally, more than 1,000,000 people have tested positive, and more than 53,000 have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

