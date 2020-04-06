Coronavirus live updates: U.S. set for tough week as death toll nears 10,000

The nation's top infectious diseases expert and the surgeon general warned Americans on Sunday to prepare for a difficult week ahead.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the U.S. is "struggling" the get the coronavirus outbreak under control, while Surgeon General Jerome Adams said "the next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment."
Their comments came as number of deaths in the U.S. crept toward 10,000, with more than 9,600 recorded early Monday, according to NBC News' tally. The number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has passed 337,000. Globally, the death toll is nearing 70,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
- Stay-at-home orders across the country: What each state is doing — or not doing — amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.