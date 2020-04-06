Coronavirus live updates: U.S. set for tough week as death toll nears 10,000

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo
Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo, has tested positive for coronavirus, the zoo announced Sunday.WCS / Reuters file

By NBC News

The nation's top infectious diseases expert and the surgeon general warned Americans on Sunday to prepare for a difficult week ahead.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the U.S. is "struggling" the get the coronavirus outbreak under control, while Surgeon General Jerome Adams said "the next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment."

Their comments came as number of deaths in the U.S. crept toward 10,000, with more than 9,600 recorded early Monday, according to NBC News' tally. The number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has passed 337,000. Globally, the death toll is nearing 70,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

