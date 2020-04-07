Coronavirus live updates: Wisconsin election set for Tuesday despite coronavirus crisis

By NBC News
Wisconsin's controversial election is on for Tuesday, and voters will get no extension on the deadline to return absentee ballots despite the coronavirus crisis, thanks to two top courts that sided with Republicans on Monday.
In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is battling coronavirus, was taken into an intensive care unit on Monday night after being admitted to the hospital a day earlier.
And in a sign of hope, China recorded no new deaths on Monday for the first time since it started reporting coronavirus figures in January.
