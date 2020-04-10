Coronavirus live updates: Global cases pass 1.6 million

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: TOPSHOT-PORTUGAL-HEALTH-VIRUS-HOSPITAL
Health workers stand in front of a triage tent for suspected COVID-19 patients outside the Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon on April 2, 2020.Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP - Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By NBC News

The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. showed some signs of slowing with just under 1,000 deaths between Thursday and Friday morning, although the nationwide death toll continues to climb and is nearing 17,000, according to an NBC News tally Friday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York State has reached 162,882.

Globally, the number of cases passed 1.6 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as countries deliberate over further lockdown measures or worry about second wave outbreaks. Millions of people around the world are preparing for religious celebrations and a holiday weekend.

Current and former U.S. officials, meanwhile, tell NBC News that American spy agencies collected raw intelligence hinting at a public health crisis in Wuhan, China, in November, but the information was not understood as the first warning signs of an impending global pandemic. Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

NBC News