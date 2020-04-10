Coronavirus live updates: Global cases pass 1.6 million

The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. showed some signs of slowing with just under 1,000 deaths between Thursday and Friday morning, although the nationwide death toll continues to climb and is nearing 17,000, according to an NBC News tally Friday.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York State has reached 162,882.
Globally, the number of cases passed 1.6 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as countries deliberate over further lockdown measures or worry about second wave outbreaks. Millions of people around the world are preparing for religious celebrations and a holiday weekend.
Current and former U.S. officials, meanwhile, tell NBC News that American spy agencies collected raw intelligence hinting at a public health crisis in Wuhan, China, in November, but the information was not understood as the first warning signs of an impending global pandemic. Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
