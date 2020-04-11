U.S. now leads world in deaths, passes 20,000 mark

This live coverage has ended. Continue reading Apr. 12 Coronavirus news.
The U.S. has now passed the 20,000 mark in the number of coronavirus deaths and leads the world in this grim tally, surpassing Italy for the first time.
The virus has killed 20,029 people in the United States, just above the number in Italy, according to NBC News' figures.
Worldwide, the death toll is more than 107,000, and the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 1.7 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S., has warned that it is too early to relax coronavirus restrictions.
"Now is not time to back off," Fauci said Friday,
Meanwhile, current and former U.S. officials have told NBC News that American spy agencies collected raw intelligence hinting at a public health crisis in Wuhan, China, in November, but the information was not understood as the first warning signs of an impending global pandemic.
