Coronavirus live updates: Global coronavirus cases near 2 million

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image:
Health staff wear protective equipment to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Tuesday.Vincent Thian / AP

By NBC News

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world was approaching on 2 million on Tuesday, with nearly 120,000 confirmed deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

In the U.S., the recorded death toll topped 23,500, according to NBC News' tally.

On Monday evening, President Donald Trump used the daily White House coronavirus briefing to air his grievances, telling reporters that "everything we did was right."

Meanwhile, Italy — the hardest-hit country in Europe — slightly eased some restrictions Tuesday, allowing bookstores and shops selling children's clothing to reopen. However, in neighboring France, President Emmanuel Macron said the lockdown would extend until May 11.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.

