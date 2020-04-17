Coronavirus live updates: Trump pushes plan to gradually reopen U.S. as China increases Wuhan death toll

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: A Buddhist monk collects alms while wearing a face shield, as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, at an outdoor market in Bangkok, Thailand
A Buddhist monk collects alms while wearing a face shield, as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, at an outdoor market in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday.Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP - Getty Images

By NBC News

President Donald Trump has revealed federal guidelines to reopen the United States. The three-phase plan would be led by state governors making decisions about their economies and based on "hard verifiable data," the president said Thursday night.

The news came as Chinese authorities admitted that the death toll in Wuhan, thought to be where the new coronavirus outbreak first began, is almost 1,300 higher than previously announced, according to state media — a 50 percent increase.

Meanwhile, China is showing signs of severe economic repercussions from the virus with economic output down 6.8 percent in the first quarter of the year, compared to a year earlier.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world reached 2.1 million as of Friday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with more than 145,000 confirmed deaths.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

