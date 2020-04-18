Some states ease restrictions as protestors call for reopening economy

This weekend marked the beginning of several states easing restrictions related to the outbreak, which continues to take an unprecedented number of lives.
Residents in Florida and other states returned to the beach Saturday despite an increase in COVID-19 deaths and infections. Meanwhile, three Northeastern states reopened boatyards and marinas for personal use only.
The loosening of stay-at-home orders come amid a growing chorus to reopen economies throughout the U.S. But advisers are warning President Donald Trump that his push to restart business as usual comes with political risks.
Saturday also brought the star-studded "One World: Together at Home" benefit concert to support health care workers in the fight against COVID-19.
