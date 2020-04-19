Coronavirus live updates: Europe crosses 100,000 deaths as some U.S. cities protest to end lockdowns

Europe surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths across the continent on Sunday, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. Italy continues to hold the highest European death toll, followed by Spain, France and the United Kingdom.
Meanwhile, in the United States, protesters gathered outside several state capitol buildings on Saturday to demand the end of the coronavirus shutdown orders. The protests occurred one day after President Donald Trump tweeted for people to "LIBERATE" a few states from shutdown orders.
The star-studded "One World: Together at Home" benefit concert to support health care workers in the fight against COVID-19 took place Saturday night. You can rewatch the event here.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
