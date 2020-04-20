Coronavirus live updates: U.S. death toll passes 40,000

By NBC News
The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. passed 40,000 late Sunday, according to NBC News' tally, and there are nearly 755,000 confirmed cases.
Earlier in the day, governors across the country pushed back on the Trump administration's claims that states are conducting a "sufficient" level of coronavirus testing.
Meanwhile, the federal agency that oversees nursing homes announced new transparency measures requiring the disclosure of coronavirus cases to patients' families and public health officials.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus:
