Coronavirus live updates: U.S. death toll passes 40,000

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the globe.
Image: Health care workers stand in the street as a counter-protest to those demanding the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado on Sunday.Alyson McClaran / Reuters

By NBC News

The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. passed 40,000 late Sunday, according to NBC News' tally, and there are nearly 755,000 confirmed cases.

Earlier in the day, governors across the country pushed back on the Trump administration's claims that states are conducting a "sufficient" level of coronavirus testing.

Meanwhile, the federal agency that oversees nursing homes announced new transparency measures requiring the disclosure of coronavirus cases to patients' families and public health officials.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

NBC News