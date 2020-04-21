Coronavirus live updates: Trump says he is suspending immigration over coronavirus

President Donald Trump said that he is suspending immigration in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the "need to protect jobs." White House officials offered few details after the president's Twitter announcement Monday night.
In the South, some governors have begun loosening restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the virus. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp granted businesses across the state permission to reopen later this week and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said that beaches and retail stores can reopen Tuesday.
The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. stands at more than 42,000 and there have been more than 782,000 recorded cases of the disease, according to NBC News' count.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
