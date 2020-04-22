Medical officials in California indicated late Tuesday that the first U.S. coronavirus deaths happened weeks earlier than previously believed — on Feb. 6 and Feb. 17, rather than on Feb. 29 in Washington State.
The deaths were not initially thought to have been COVID-19-related, but further testing has revealed that they were, the Santa Clara County medical examiner said.
Earlier, the Senate passed a nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill by voice vote that includes additional money for the small-business loan program, as well as for hospitals and testing. The legislation looks set to become law as soon as the end of the week.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Stay-at-home orders across the country: What each state is doing — or not — amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.
