Coronavirus live updates: Trump reverses course, says it's 'too soon' for Georgia to open

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: Emergency Medical Services paramedics unload a patient at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn, New York
Emergency Medical Services paramedics unload a patient at a hospital in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday.Brendan McDermid / Reuters

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By NBC News

President Donald Trump has said he "strongly disagrees" with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to allow businesses like barbershops and nail salons to reopen, a day after he praised him during the White House briefing.

Kemp however, didn't back down, tweeting later on Wednesday that the state "will continue with this approach to protect the lives — and livelihoods — of all Georgians."

Meanwhile, a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services says he was ousted from his job this week for pushing back on demands that he sign off on a coronavirus treatment the president had advocated.

The death toll in the U.S. topped 47,000 early Thursday and there are more than 841,000 recorded cases of the virus, according to NBC News' count.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

NBC News