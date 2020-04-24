Coronavirus live updates: House passes aid package as U.S. death toll nears 50,000

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: Viewing of Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Denver
A funeral director wearing protective gear looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus on Thursday.Rick Wilking / Reuters

By NBC News

A nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill that includes additional money for the small-business loan program, as well as for hospitals and testing, looks set to become law by the end of the week after it was passed by the House.

The new legislation comes as the death toll in the U.S. neared 50,000 early Friday, according to NBC News' tally. The global recorded death toll stands at 190,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Experts meanwhile, ripped Trump's idea of injecting disinfectant as a possible treatment for coronavirus infections.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

