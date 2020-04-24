Coronavirus live updates: House passes aid package as U.S. death toll nears 50,000

By NBC News
A nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill that includes additional money for the small-business loan program, as well as for hospitals and testing, looks set to become law by the end of the week after it was passed by the House.
The new legislation comes as the death toll in the U.S. neared 50,000 early Friday, according to NBC News' tally. The global recorded death toll stands at 190,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Experts meanwhile, ripped Trump's idea of injecting disinfectant as a possible treatment for coronavirus infections.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
