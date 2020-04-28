Coronavirus live updates: Groceries could see meat shortages by the end of the week

Beef, chicken and pork could be as scarce as toilet paper soon because so many meat processing plants have been temporarily shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, industry experts are warning.
"My guess is that about one week out, perhaps around May 1, shortages will begin developing at retail meat counters," said Dennis Smith, a commodity broker/livestock analyst with Archer Financial Services in Chicago, said.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced a new federal coronavirus testing "blueprint" Monday to aid governors in ramping up capacity as a handful of states begin lifting stay-at-home restrictions.
There have been more than 56,000 deaths in the U.S. alone, according to NBC News' count, and more than 994,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
