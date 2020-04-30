Coronavirus live updates: U.S. death toll tops 60,000

As states around the U.S. consider reopening, the country's death toll topped 60,000, according to an NBC News count. Globally there have been more than 227,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Meanwhile, South Korea recorded no new domestic COVID-19 cases for the first time in 72 days. The country dealt with the first major outbreak outside China, and brought the outbreak under control with a massive testing campaign and intensive contact tracing.
Florida became the latest state to announce that it would slowly reopen. Gov. Ron DeSantis said the plan to lift restrictions "in a very measured, thoughtful and data-driven way," will go into effect Monday in every county except the three where most of the state's COVID-19 cases have been reported.
California however, looked to be tightening some of its restrictions with Gov. Gavin Newsom expected to announce Thursday that beaches statewide would be closed starting Friday to prevent crowding.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus:
