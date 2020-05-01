Coronavirus live updates: Texas, Louisiana take steps toward normalcy

Despite a rising number of deaths in many areas, some states are starting to slowly reopen, including Texas, where retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls are being allowed to open for business on Friday. In Louisiana, restaurants except in hard-hit New Orleans are allowed to add outdoor tables.
In Michigan, where the governor has faced fierce backlash for her strict stay-at-home mandate, hundreds of protesters, some carrying guns in the state Capitol, demonstrated on Thursday.
Meanwhile, internal administration documents obtained by NBC News, as well as public records showed that the federal government placed orders for well over 100,000 new body bags to hold victims of COVID-19 in April. The biggest set was earmarked for purchase the day after President Donald Trump projected that the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus might not exceed 50,000 or 60,000 people.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
