Coronavirus live updates: Protests held across the country as some states start to reopen

Demonstrations against stay-at-home orders were held across the country Friday as protesters vented their frustrations about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Shouting "USA! USA!" protesters flew American and "Don't Tread on Me" flags, outside the Capitol building in Albany, New York. There were similar scenes in Sacramento, California and rallies were scheduled in at least 10 states.
Some states slowly started to reopen, including Texas, where retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls were allowed to open for business. In Louisiana, restaurants (except those in hard-hit New Orleans) are allowed to add outdoor tables.
As the U.S. death toll neared 65,000 it emerged that the White House blocked Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying about the response to the crisis before the House Appropriations Committee, a spokesman for the committee told NBC News on Friday. However, he will be allowed to testify before the Senate Health Committee.
It also emerged that the Food and Drug Administration has granted the drug remdesivir, emergency use authorization to treat the most severely ill COVID-19 patients.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
