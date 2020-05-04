Coronavirus live updates: Trump says U.S. death toll could reach 100,000

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: People wearing face masks arrive at the Cadorna railway station, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Milan,
People wearing face masks arrive at the Cadorna railway station in Milan, Italy as the country begins a staged end to a nationwide coronavirus lockdown on Monday.Flavio Lo Scalzo / Reuters

By NBC News

President Donald Trump suggested that the number of U.S. coronavirus deaths could reach 100,000, calling the country's response to the crisis "successful."

"We're going to lose anywhere from 75, 80 to 100,000 people. That's a horrible thing. We shouldn't lose one person out of this," the president said of the death toll in a Fox News town hall on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Italy, one of Europe's worst hit countries, took a major step toward normalcy and began to reopen on Monday, with 4 million people returning to work and some factories restarting.

"A new page is beginning, and we will have to write it together with faith and responsibility," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wrote on Facebook, adding that strict social distancing will still be needed.

