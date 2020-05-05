Coronavirus live updates: U.S. death toll nears 70,000

By NBC News

President Donald Trump will travel outside the D.C. area for the first time in more than a month when he visits a Honeywell mask manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday.

His travel plans come as the U.S. coronavirus death toll inched closer to 70,000, with 69,149 deaths recorded at 4 a.m. ET. Globally, the more than 250,000 have died from the virus.

Meanwhile, businesses in several states including Florida and California, have reopened their doors, hopeful to bring back customers while managing expectations and safety. Major meat provider Tyson Foods has reported a steep decline in income after shuttering several plants, which has raised more fears about America's food supply chain.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

