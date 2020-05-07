Coronavirus live updates: U.S. death toll nears 74,000

New employment figures are due to be released Thursday and more bad news is expected, with millions more Americans likely seeking jobless aid.
Scientists meanwhile, are carefully watching for signs that the transmission of coronavirus could slow in warm weather.
The consensus seems to be that the virus will be seasonal and endemic, meaning that, like the common cold, it will thrive in winter but will likely never go away. That doesn't mean the United States will be in the clear come June.
The death toll in the U.S. is close to 74,000 and there are more than 1.2 million confirmed cases, according to NBC News' count.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
