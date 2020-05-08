Coronavirus live updates: Dismal jobs report expected as California, other states ease restrictions

The U.S. government is expected to release a dismal set of jobs numbers early Friday. Economists expect the April employment report — the first full month to include widespread coronavirus restrictions — to show that the national unemployment rate has soared to 16 percent.
The White House is considering measures aimed at providing relief, including another delay in the deadline to file federal taxes, that can be adopted without legislation from Congress, two people familiar with the discussions told NBC News.
Meanwhile, several states are loosening restrictions, including California, where some retail, manufacturing, and logistics businesses will be allowed to reopen. Michigan will allow manufacturing firms to reopen their doors as of Monday.
The U.S. death toll stood at more than 76,700 early Friday, with more than 1.2 million cases of coronavirus, according to NBC News' count.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
